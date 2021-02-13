Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

