Yelp Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Yelp stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $7,406,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

