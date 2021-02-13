Yelp Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

