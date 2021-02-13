Yamana Gold Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON AUY traded down GBX 12.93 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350.07 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 343.47 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).
Yamana Gold Company Profile
