Yamana Gold Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AUY traded down GBX 12.93 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350.07 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 343.47 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

