Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

