Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

