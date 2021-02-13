Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:XNNHQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xenonics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Xenonics Company Profile
