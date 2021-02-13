Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:XNNHQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xenonics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Xenonics alerts:

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xenonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.