Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

XBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.