XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.46

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $20.37. XBiotech shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 80,677 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,154,548 shares in the company, valued at $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899. Company insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

