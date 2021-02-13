Wrapped NXM Price Tops $63.97 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $63.97 or 0.00136459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $107.28 million and $24.26 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

