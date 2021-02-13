World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Short Interest Update

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WAXS opened at $0.02 on Friday. World Access has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
