Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,469.08

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,469.08 and traded as high as $4,768.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,698.00, with a volume of 151,318 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,471.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,940.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.