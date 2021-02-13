Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NIO opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

