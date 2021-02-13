Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.