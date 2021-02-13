Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 73,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

