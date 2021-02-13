Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

