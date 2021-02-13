Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $65.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

