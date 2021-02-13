William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

