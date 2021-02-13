William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,028,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.