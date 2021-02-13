Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

