Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.