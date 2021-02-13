West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

WFG traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

