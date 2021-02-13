Wedbush Weighs in on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

