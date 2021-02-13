Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 938,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

