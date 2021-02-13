WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

