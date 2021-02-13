WealthStone Inc. Sells 880 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

WealthStone Inc. decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,081 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.77 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

