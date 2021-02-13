WealthStone Inc. Invests $240,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

