WealthStone Inc. Invests $214,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.