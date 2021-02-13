Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 92,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.