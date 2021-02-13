WaykiChain Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and $15.14 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 51% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

WICC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

