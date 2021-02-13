Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $217,732.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.97. 822,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.