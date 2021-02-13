Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

WTS stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.