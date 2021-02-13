Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 191,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,482,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 161,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. 170,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

