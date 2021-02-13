WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 3.1%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €49.70 ($58.47) and last traded at €50.00 ($58.82). 4,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.60 ($60.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

