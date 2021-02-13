Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 4,735,076 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,185,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.