Warburg Research Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.60 ($19.53).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.14 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.96 and its 200-day moving average is €11.94.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.