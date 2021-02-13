Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. 4,474,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

