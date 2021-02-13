Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,110,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$559.84 million and a P/E ratio of -47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89.

In other Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 190,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,570.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

