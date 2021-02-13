Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

