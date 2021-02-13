Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.27. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.