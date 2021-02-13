Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLPNY. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.