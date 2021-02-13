Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

