Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.