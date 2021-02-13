VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 203,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 168,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of VOC Energy Trust worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

