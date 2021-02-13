VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VMware by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

