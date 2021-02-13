Vivien Gould Acquires 750 Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) insider Vivien Gould acquired 750 shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £5,415 ($7,074.73).

Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 714.44. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 611.06 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.