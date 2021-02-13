Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 14632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. AJO LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

