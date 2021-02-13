Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,334. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

