Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNHAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

GNHAF stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.06. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

