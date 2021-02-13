VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading 1.3% Higher

VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.35. 2,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 68.42% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $165,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

